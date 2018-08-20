A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect tonight.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the western portion of Middle Tennessee.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening especially in the counties west of I-65.
The biggest threat from these storms will be damaging wind. The estimated time of arrival in Nashville will be around 11pm.
The storms will diminish to rain as they continue to move east. Some showers will linger into Tuesday.
