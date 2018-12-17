Off to a dry and mild start to the week, Rain returns later in the week.
Tonight, patchy freezing fog will form, especially in fog prone areas.
Watch out traveling early on Tuesday on bridges and overpasses over rivers and streams. A few could be slick due to that freezing fog. Tuesday afternoon will turn mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.
On Wednesday, clouds will increase. Toward the evening, a light shower or two will be possible. Wednesday night through Friday morning, rain showers will be likely at times.
On Friday, colder air will sweep into the Midstate from the west and may cause the rain to mix with and turn to snow showers or flurries briefly before ending. Accumulations are unlikely. It'll be colder on Friday with temperatures falling into the upper 30s through the day.
The weekend will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lowermost 50s. On Monday, a couple of light rain showers will be possible. Expect lows near freezing then and highs in the upper 40s.
