The heat is on for the weekend with wind and a few showers moving in from Hurricane Florence.
Tonight partly cloudy warm and humid, low near 70.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and just plain hot. Highs will peak in the lower 90s once again.
Still breezy with spotty showers and storms with remnants of Florence on Sunday into Monday. Highs won't be as hot in the middle to upper 80s.
