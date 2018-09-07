On and off rain for the weekend. Sunday will be the wetter of the two days.

Rain chances will be around 30-40% for Saturday but will increase to 60-70% by Sunday with a cold front arriving by Sunday morning. This front will likely bring a line of storms to the area first thing Sunday morning with rain moving to eastern Middle Tennessee as the day goes on.

Rain chances will lower considerably by the middle of next week with cooler, low-80's in the forecast for mid next week.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.