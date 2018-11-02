Fantastic Fall Weekend Ahead...Stormy Weather Possible Tuesday
There is still a small chance we see an isolated sprinkle or two this evening, but for the most part, dry conditions prevail. Tonight's low drops to near 40.
The weekend will bring warmer weather with low 60s expected Saturday and mid-to-upper 60s for Sunday.
Lots of sunshine expected Saturday with increasing clouds Sunday. Sunday night a few showers are possible.
Next week, a new front will be on the way, with rain and some strong to severe thundestorms Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 70 to start the week.
