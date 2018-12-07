** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday night and Monday morning. **
Cloudy and cold tonight with a slight chance of a shower, and lows drop to near freezing in the low 30s.
An approaching system will bring showers into the Mid State from southwest, lifting northeast by Saturday morning. A few showers could be mixed with light snow early in the morning, and we could see another brief change over in the evening, especially north of I-40. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain during the day..
If you have any outdoor plans or Christmas parades, take the rain gear or have a plan B to bring them indoors if you want to stay dry.
More widespread rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning and throughout the entire day. Temperatures remain above freezing in the upper 30s/lower 40s during the day, so precipitation will initially be in the form of rain showers. As temperatures drop into the evening and overnight, rain will transition into rain/snow/sleet before ice and snow into early Monday morning. Monday morning looks to be a dangerous and slippery morning drive to work and school. The Highland Rim are the most likely spots to see accumulation where 1-2" is possible.
This is an evolving weather event, so you'll want to check back for the latest forecast.
