Fantastic start to the weekend with a mostly sunny sky, highs warmer but still slightly below average in the upper 50s tonight.
If plans take you out and about this evening, grab a warm coat, it will be chilly. Conditions remain dry under a mainly clear sky and overnight lows drop down into the low 30s.
More sunshine and even warmer temperatures headed our way on Saturday with highs near 60. Clouds will begin increasing Saturday night into Sunday before isolated to spotty showers arrive Sunday evening into Monday.
Tuesday through Thursday look great for Thanksgiving travel plans. Rain-free, lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s.
