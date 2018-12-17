We’re waking up to some areas of fog this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some spots. Otherwise, once the fog burns off, sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the middle 50s. Winds should behave and generally stay light from the northwest.
Lows tonight in the 30s.
Sun drenched skies can be expected again on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
Clouds thicken mid-week with milder temperatures nearing 60 degrees.
There is a small chance of a shower late. Better rain chances return late week. We are watching for the potential for winter weather late Friday into Saturday morning. Make sure to check back with us frequently as things can and will change from now until then!
