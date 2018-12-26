Mild and unseasonably warm until the weekend, but the big story is a strong weather system bringing rain and high winds to Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Thursday night.
Today our chilly morning will warm to the upper 50's by this afternoon. Overall it'll be a lovely day with partly cloudy skies, a fair amount of sunshine, and light winds.
Tonight the wind will increase from the south, bringing in warm air and lots of moisture. Overnight lows will be much warmer - around 50 degrees.
Showers are a sure bet for Thursday It'll be windy on Thursday with 10 to 20 mph winds gusting up to 35 mph. The high temperature on Thursday will be around 60 degrees.
The heaviest rain and a chance for a thunderstorm will be on Thursday night. Strong, gusty winds are likely to continue, with a low Thursday night - very warm - around 57 degrees.
Rain showers will linger into Friday morning with our warmest temps of the week in the mid-60's.
Friday night through the weekend our temperatures will drop as the wind returns from the North under partly cloudy skies. We'll see a chance of rain returning on Sunday morning, mainly in the southern half of Middle Tennessee.
