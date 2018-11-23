Kirk Harnack's Thanksgiving Weekend 4WARN Forecast
Weekend Showers, but a Nice Saturday Afternoon...
A few light showers around this afternoon, then widespread rain is moving into Middle Tennessee this evening.
Overnight tonight, not as cold as last night and we'll stay in the mid-40's. However, the wind will really pick up this evening and overnight as rain moves across our area.
Early Saturday morning will still be wet, but those showers will exit during the morning and sunshine returns on Saturday afternoon with our high near 63 degrees.
On Sunday we'll see 66 for our high temp and a returning chance of light rain by Sunday afternoon or evening.
The week ahead looks mostly sunny and cooler with overnight temps below freezing.
