Sunday is looking to be 10 degrees cooler than our hot Saturday was, but there's a chance of rain moving in from the East Sunday afternoon and evening.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Breezy overnight with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, a 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night, a 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
