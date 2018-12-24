Kirk Harnack's Monday 4WARN Weather Forecast
We begin this week with mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. There is rain in the forecast, but no chance for snow in Middle Tennessee.
This morning, patchy freezing fog is developing. You could have some frost your windshield and bridges could have a thin coating of ice, so give yourself extra time when driving this morning.
Monday afternoon will be pleasant and bright, but cool with highs around 46. Monday night/Christmas Eve also looks pleasant with temperatures in the mid-30s.
On Tuesday/Christmas Day, another weak weather system will push through making for more clouds and a couple of light rain showers later on Christmas Day. Much of the area however will remain dry throughout the day. Expect highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday will turn milder with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. It'll be windy then, too. Rain showers will linger into Friday. Highs on both Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.
