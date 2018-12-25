Kirk Harnack's Christmas Day 4WARN Weather Forecast
A mild winter weather pattern will carry us through Christmas Week. Temperatures will be above seasonal averages with widespread rain on Thursday.
Today - Christmas Day - our near-freezing temperatures will warm to the low 50's by this afternoon. We start out under cloudy, overcast skies but we'll see a few peeks of sunshine as the clouds break up a bit this afternoon. It'll be mostly dry though a few sprinkles are possible generally west of I-65 this morning.
Wednesday warms up under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 50s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. It'll be windy, too, with a high near 62 degrees.
Rain showers will linger into Friday morning with our warmest temps of the week in the mid-60's.
Friday night through the weekend our temperatures will drop as the wind returns from the North under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
