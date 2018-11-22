Kirk Harnack's Black Friday - Cyber Monday 4WARN Forecast
A Few Showers This Weekend...
Mostly fine weather awaits us for Black Friday and through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. But we will get wet late Friday night.
Overnight tonight, not as cold as last night, but we'll still dip just below 40 degrees in most areas of Middle Tennessee. Skies will be clear overnight with very light winds.
Black Friday will start out clear, but clouds will build in during the day along with increasing rain chances. It'll be windy on Friday as well, bringing plenty of southerly moisture and a high in the mid-50's. Rain chances will increase through the day until reaching nearly 100% late Friday night.
Saturday morning will still be wet, but those showers will exit during the morning and some sunshine returns on Saturday afternoon with our high near 63 degrees.
On Sunday we'll see 65 for our high temp and a returning chance of light rain by Sunday afternoon.
The week ahead looks mostly sunny and cooler.
