NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A typical summertime pattern is in store for Middle Tennessee the next couple of days.

Each day isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon.

No day looks like a total washout, though.

Monday through Wednesday, isolated showers and storms will blossom during the afternoon.

Temperatures will also be hot and steamy with upper 80's and low 90's expected.

Heat Indices range from 93° to 98° during the afternoons.

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday as a front drops into the area.

These two days are advertising the greatest rain chance this week.

Depending on if this front sneaks out of the area by Friday night, rain chances could lower this weekend.

It also looks like our temperatures will cool off some after the front.