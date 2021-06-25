NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Our stretch of low humidity is finally over in Middle Tennessee.
Heat and humidity will be the top story for the next few days.
Highs today climb back to near 90° for several areas.
Heat Index values will be a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures through the afternoon.
Rain chances remain quite low today and through the weekend.
There will likely be a few isolated showers to track this weekend but most stay rain free.
Sunday looks to be the more favorable day for pockets of rain.
More scattered showers are likely as we head into next week.
Temperatures won't wiggle a lot over the next week.
Each afternoon we'll top out in the upper 80's and lowermost 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.