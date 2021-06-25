NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Our stretch of low humidity is finally over in Middle Tennessee.

Heat and humidity will be the top story for the next few days.

Highs today climb back to near 90° for several areas.

Heat Index values will be a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures through the afternoon.

Rain chances remain quite low today and through the weekend.

There will likely be a few isolated showers to track this weekend but most stay rain free.

Sunday looks to be the more favorable day for pockets of rain.

More scattered showers are likely as we head into next week.

Temperatures won't wiggle a lot over the next week.