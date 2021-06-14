NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A hot and dry day is on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

There is the slightest chance for an isolated shower, mainly along the southern TN state line, this afternoon but everyone else should stay dry today.

It will be hot again with another round of the 90's this afternoon.

Humidity starts high today but will noticeably drop this afternoon and especially on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic for mid-June as the humidity drops significantly compared to recent days.

It is short lived as humidity begins creeping back up towards the end of the week.