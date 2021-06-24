NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a few pleasant summer days, humidity begins to creep back into the Mid State today.
Highs will climb back to near 90° in most areas under a mix of sun and clouds.
Heat and humidity stay in place for the upcoming weekend, too.
Highs Friday through Sunday will crest near 90° with a steamy feel to the air.
Rain chances have continued to drop this weekend, but a few showers are still possible, especially on Sunday.
Really, the big story this weekend will be the summertime sizzle.
Showers remain in the forecast for the first half of next week with Monday/Tuesday looking like the rainiest days.
Thankfully, severe chances look very low, if at all, through the next 7 days.
