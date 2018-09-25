After an unsettled start to our week, more showers and thunderstorms are headed our way today, mainly during the afternoon into the early evening. Rain could be heavy at times leading to localized flooding in a few spots.
Daytime highs will touch the lower 80s and overnight lows will run above average in the lower 70s. More rain is headed our way with an approaching front tonight into Wednesday. Just a few spotty showers linger into Thursday before a nice breakthrough of sunshine arrives on Friday.
Make it a great day!
