This afternoon, temperatures will near, reach, or even surpass records. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s in most areas. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue to expand across the Mid State. Some locally heavy downpours are likely.
Tuesday just after 4pm the official National Weather Service temperature measured at Nashville International hit 99° - setting a new record high temp for September 10th.
A few showers and storms will carry on into this evening before fizzling completely by morning. We'll have lows in the low 70s as clouds linger.
Wednesday will turn very hot again, with the best chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon along and east of I-65. Highs once again will be in the mid 90s.
Mid-upper 90s are expected Thursday and Friday with little if any rain. Isolated thundershowers will be possible on Saturday. It'll still be hot this weekend, but the heat will back off some. A better chance of rain will arrive late Monday or Tuesday of next week.
