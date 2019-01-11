Rain moving in tonight across Middle Tennessee
With temperatures dipping into the 30s a little snow is possible late tonight and early Saturday.
However, if you're itching for snow, this event is not going to bring a lot, if any - to Middle Tennessee.
Showers will begin to move in after about 9 PM tonight. So, if you have plans to go out on the town, you'll be in good shape for the early evening.
After midnight, a quick round of light rain will push into areas along and north of I-40.
Tennessee will see mainly rain, with folks in southern Kentucky having a better shot at a rain/snow mix.
The overall chance for snow is very low but not zero. Those traveling along the KY/TN state line Saturday morning will need to keep an eye out for slick spots.
Rain continues on Saturday and Sunday. It won't be a washout, more just a nuisance for anyone with plans to be out and about. Highs in the 40s.
Leftover showers Sunday night into early Monday may transition to snow showers or flurries.
After a chilly start to the new work week, a warming trend takes off as temperatures warm to the 50s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dry. Some shower return next Friday.
