Extremely hot weather for mid September is expected all of this week.
This evening, it'll remain very warm as temperatures cool gradually through the 80s and the 70s to the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. It'll be mainly clear and stay dry.
Tuesday will be another very hot day and slightly more humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible by late afternoon, southwest of Nashville. Even more humid weather's on tap for Wednesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop anywhere in the Mid State Wednesday afternoon, with the focus along and east of I-65. However, they'll be quite isolated.
The hottest day of the week will likely be Thursday, with a high on 96 degrees. Late Friday, a few more showers and thunderstorms will attempt to develop and move in from the northwest. The weekend won't be quite as hot as this week. Our next best chance of rain arrives on Monday -- 40% for spotty showers and thunderstorms where you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.