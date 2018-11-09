Showers are diminishing throughout the Midstate west to east and will be gone by midday. Mainly cloudy skies keep temperatures cooler than average in the upper 40s.
Clouds will break up tonight and our coldest air of the season arrives in the morning. Below freezing temperatures will trigger a Freeze Warning across the entire Midstate in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 11 a.m. Saturday.
Any sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought inside to prevent damage. A friendly reminder to bring pets inside before you go to sleep tonight.
This weekend will be beautiful and sunny, just very cold. Expect highs in the lower 40s on Saturday, lows in the middle 20s Saturday night and lower 50s on Sunday. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Monday.
