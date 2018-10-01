Happy first day of October! It may be the first day of October, but the weather doesn't feel like it. Temperatures are well above average and will continue to go up this week.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms expected across the area until early evening.
More unsettled weather is headed our way on Tuesday and temperatures will run in the middle 80s. It will also feel muggy..
A much drier and hot pattern settles in on Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, about ten degrees above average for early October standards.
Right now the weekend is looking warm with a few isolated thundershowers possible.
