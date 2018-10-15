Wet start to this week. There are some sunny days ahead.
Expect some showers through early evening, especially across the Tennessee and Kentucky line.
A few spotty showers will remain through morning with some areas of fog developing.
Clouds remain stubborn on Tuesday but expect less rain.. just spotty showers (30%). Highs will be unseasonably cool in the upper 50s on the backside of this front.
Sunshine will breakthrough for Wednesday and Thursday with highs rebounding back into the low to mid 60s.
Thursday morning some areas could see a little patchy frost.
Another front will bring more rain for Friday and Saturday, but sunshine comes back for Sunday.
