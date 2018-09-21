Summer is coming to a close in seasonal fashion with plenty of heat and humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are also developing ahead of a cold front that will move in this weekend.
If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to bring them indoors at times. Overnight the low will be in the lower 70s.
Unsettled weather for Saturday and Sunday. With more clouds and rain, daytime highs will drop considerably, back to near average near 80°. The temperature drop aligns perfectly as tomorrow is the first day of fall.
Another disturbance brings more on and off rain to the forecast the beginning of next week. Temperatures will remain lower near 80 during the afternoon.
