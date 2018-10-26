A rainy end to the week! Light showers will march across the Midstate through the evening. A mainly cloudy sky will keep temperatures cooler the overnight low will be seasonable in the upper 40s.
The weekend forecast is looking drier. Saturday expect only a few showers. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees below average for late October.
A front approaches Sunday, but it looks like now that it will bring very little rain to the area only a 20% chance of showers. So expect a partly cloudy sky for the most part and a high in the low 70s.
Sunshine returns just in time to start a new week on Monday. Highs will be near 70s.
The Halloween forecast now includes a few showers in the evening. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild.
