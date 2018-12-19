Temperatures trend warmer today with more clouds than sunshine in the afternoon. Look for highs nearing 60 degrees. Enjoy! Rain moves in overnight into early Thursday. You’ll want to plan for wet roads on your morning commute.
Rain continues through the day on Thursday into early Friday. Before it’s all said and done, rain may briefly mix with wet snow. We are not anticipating any accumulation. Wicked winds also follow suit with tumbling temperatures.
A nice recovery for the weekend. Sunshine returns as highs warm to the 50s. There is a small potential for a shower or two on Sunday.
Looks like we’ll have to wait another year for a white Christmas. Right now the forecast calls for a small rain chance and highs in the 50s.
