We’re keeping an eye on the potential for patchy freezing fog for early this Tuesday morning. Be mindful of possible slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Another beautiful afternoon with highs in the 50s under a sun-drenched sky. Lows in the 30s.
Clouds thicken up by Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Shower chances increase heading into the evening and overnight.
Rain chances continue through the end of the week. By Friday, as temperatures tumble rain may mix with snow showers before coming to an end. No accumulation expected.
Pleasant weekend ahead with highs in the 50s. No major travel concerns across the midstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.