Rain is back and here to stay through week’s end.
Early morning showers turn more widespread through the day. Highs in the 50s.
Rain chances continue into Friday. As the rain moves east, expect falling temperatures. There is a window of opportunity where rain may changeover to snow, mainly east of I-65. Please stay up to date with the forecast if you have any travel plans during this time-period.
Sunshine returns on Saturday. Highs climbs back to the 50s. More clouds by Sunday with a small rain chance.
