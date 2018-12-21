More rain to kickoff Friday. Most of this activity winds down through the early afternoon with steady temperatures in the 40s. A stiff northwest wind will make it feel much colder. Bundle up!
Before it’s all said and done there is a possibility for rain to turn to light snow in the Plateau. Clouds break overnight with lows in the 30s.
Recovering nicely this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few showers are possibly come Sunday but it does not look like a washout.
Cruising into a nice Christmas with milder temperatures in the 50s.
