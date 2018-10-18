Bright sunshine paints a beautiful Thursday! Expect blue skies and unseasonably cool daytime highs in the lower 60s. Skies remain clear tonight which will allow overnight lows to drop considerably again, into the lower 40s.
Friday features mainly cloudy skies and afternoon spotty showers. The rain will increase in coverage to become more widespread Friday night. Be prepared to bring any outdoor plans inside.
The rain clears by Saturday morning and temperatures will sit right around the middle 60-degree range. Sunday brings bright sunshine but cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 50s for a high.
Glorious weather sticks around to start our next week!
