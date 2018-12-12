An approaching system brings increasing clouds and breezy southwesterly winds today. Conditions remain dry during the day with just an isolated rain shower possible late tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 40s. Isolated to spotty showers are in store for Thursday and daytime highs will run even warmer in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers arrive Thursday night before the best chance for widespread rain arrives on Friday into the first half of the weekend. Sunday sunshine will make up! Daytime highs will sit close to our seasonal average in the lower 50s on Friday through the weekend.
Early next week looks quite beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.
Have a wonderful day!
