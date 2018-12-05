A cloudy but dry start to our day. Expect decreasing clouds and bright blue skies by the afternoon. Highs will run cool in the lower 40s. If plans take you out and about this evening, you’ll need extra layers. Clear skies will allow overnight lows to drop sub-freezing in the upper 20s.
Thursday will be cloudy, dry and a touch warmer in the upper 40s. Isolated showers arrive on Thursday night into Friday before scattered rain showers return on Friday.
Saturday remains unsettled with widespread rain. Though most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain on Saturday, we cannot rule out a few light snow showers mixed in. The better chance for a rain/snow mixture looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. In any case, the weekend is looking soggy.
Sunshine returns to start the new week! Highs will run unseasonably cool each day, in the low to mid 40s.
