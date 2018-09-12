Stubborn clouds and below average temperatures rule the day! Highs will run in the lower 80s and it will feel a bit muggier out there. Mainly cloudy and warm tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. 

Decreasing clouds pave way for more sunshine and warmer highs on Thursday, climbing back into the upper 80-degree range. A mix of sun and clouds with the return of lower 90s on Friday. 

The weekend is looking beautiful just very hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

