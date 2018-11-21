We are blessed with another beautiful day! Refreshing blue skies and unseasonably cool highs in the lower 50s today. Timing could not be more perfect with many on the roads for holiday travel. Skies remain clear tonight allowing overnight lows to drop near freezing in the lower 30s.
Thanksgiving is looking marvelous. More sunshine and warmer temperatures in the lower 60-degree range. Friday will start out dry before increasing clouds and afternoon spotty showers. Steady widespread showers develop in the evening and overnight hours before tapering off early Saturday morning. Sunday will be breezy with spotty showers throughout the day. Highs will be warmer this weekend in the lower 60s.
Make it a great day friends! So much to be thankful for..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.