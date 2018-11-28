Glorious day in store! Expect bright sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs only touching the lower 40s. This evening will be pleasant but cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Increasing clouds tonight will lead to spotty showers on Thursday before an even better chance for rain Thursday night. More unsettled weather in store on Friday and Saturday with warmer temperatures in the low to upper 60s. Our weekend winner goes to Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. A few showers return early next week.
Have a wonderful day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.