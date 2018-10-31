**A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for Thursday.**
A very warm and breezy Halloween in store for us today. Expect highs about ten degrees above average in the upper 70s. Besides a few light passing showers during the day and evening, things remain dry for most. Our far northwestern counties will be the exception with a better chance of rain and even a few storms during trick-or-treating time.
The better chance for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight, from west spreading east throughout the overnight. Plan on leaving a bit earlier for your Thursday morning commute. An isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind and the potential for flooding will be the greatest threats. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy throughout the day on Thursday and even Thursday night.
Lingering moisture keeps a few light showers around on Friday before a nice breakthrough of sunshine arrives just in time for the weekend.
Highs will touch the upper 60s on Thursday before much cooler air airs on Friday into Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.