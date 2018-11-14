**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight and Thursday.**
Mainly cloudy skies start off our Wednesday but conditions remain dry initially. Rain showers will march in from south to north, starting late morning into the afternoon then becoming widespread late this afternoon into tonight.
With temperatures dropping tonight, our first snow event is looking increasing likely. Rain will transition into a rain/snow mix before all snow. The best chance for any accumulating show will be far north and west of Nashville, where areas could see perhaps an inch or even two. All else may see a dusting or so, especially along elevated surfaces, like car tops.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southwest Kentucky this afternoon through Thursday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening for western Middle Tennessee. Roads will be icy and slick so please drive very cautiously and go slow.
Stay tuned for updates!
