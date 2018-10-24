Award-winning sunshine and refreshing temperatures in store for our Wednesday. Daytime highs will run a run a touch cooler than yesterday in the upper 60s. This evening will start partly cloudy before increasing clouds arrive overnight. Temperatures will not be quite as cold as it has been in the morning but you’ll still need a coat with lows in the in the lower 40s.
Remnants of Willa will push track a bit further north, bringing enough moisture for a good chunk of the Mid State to get a decent soaking of rain. Mainly cloudy skies and spotty rain on Thursday will transition into widespread rain Thursday night into Friday. This will bring noticeably cooler temperatures, only touching the mid to upper 50s to finish off the week.
Spotty showers stick around on Saturday before a better chance of showers arrive on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Highs rebound back into the lower 60s both days.
Make it a great day!
