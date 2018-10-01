Happy first day of October! We start the week with a variably cloudy sky, spotty showers and above average highs in the lower 80-degree range. If plans take you out and about this evening, keep the umbrella handy with spotty to widely scattered showers pushing through the Mid State. More unsettled weather is headed our way on Tuesday and temperatures will run in the middle 80s. It will also feel muggy out there.
A much drier and very hot pattern settles in on Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, about ten degrees above average for early October standards.
Let’s make it a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.