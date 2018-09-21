Yesterday we tied our record high of 97 degrees in Nashville! Today is a different story.
It will be hot but not that hot with highs in the lower 90s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are fair game throughout the day and even tonight. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to bring them indoors at times. Overnight lows will run warm in the lower 70s.
Unsettled weather carries on into Saturday and Sunday. With more clouds and rain, daytime highs will drop considerably, back to average in the upper 70s to lower 80s (by the way, Saturday is the first official day of fall).
TGIF!
