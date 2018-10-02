More clouds and scattered showers are in store for us today, especially in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, unseasonably warm in the lower 80s. Decreasing clouds and pleasant conditions tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.
Besides an isolated shower, Wednesday will be dry just sunny and toasty with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Thursday through the weekend will follow a similar trend, bright blue skies, upper 8-s and very muggy.. on weather cruise control. Triple score!
