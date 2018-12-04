A blanket of clouds and scattered snow flurries across the Midstate today. Highs will run about 10 degrees below average in the lower 40s.
This evening will start out cloudy but dry, and with decreasing clouds overnight, lows will drop into the upper 20s, so plan on extra layers in the morning. We’ll wake up to bright blue skies, but highs will only touch the lower 40s. Thursday will be a touch warmer in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Spotty showers return with our next weather maker as soon as Friday before the possibility of a rain/snow mixture into the weekend. As of now, our weekend is looking soggy, with showers likely both on Saturday and on Sunday.
Stay tuned for updates!
