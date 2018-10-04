Bright sunshine and sizzling heat rule the day! Daytime highs in the upper 80s and after factoring in high humidity, it will feel more like the lower 90s. Please drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors during peak heat in the afternoon. Besides an isolated afternoon shower, rain is not in the picture this week.
Each day ahead follows a similar trend: mainly sunny, isolated afternoon showers, and very muggy. Overnight lows will run unseasonably warm as well, in the upper 60s to lower 70s region-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.