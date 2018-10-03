As you head out the door this morning, be on the lookout for patchy dense fog. Allow plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you, have the low beams on and no need to rush. Decreasing clouds, plenty of sunshine and daytime highs about ten degrees above average in the upper 80s today. Humidity will be high as well. This evening will be pleasant, just warm and muggy with clear skies. Overnight lows will run in the upper 60s.
A very summer-like pattern keeps us company through the remainder of the 7-Day. Bright blue skies, soupy and daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this weekend. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, it’s a forecast you’ll love!
