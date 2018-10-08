Patchy dense fog develops across the Midstate this morning. A friendly reminder to have the low beams on and allow plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you.
We’ll start the week with above average highs in the upper 80s, and it will feel very muggy out there. Just a few spotty showers will arrive into the afternoon. This evening will be dry just very warm with lows only dropping down into the upper 60s. Tuesday follows a similar trend.
Tropical Storm Michael continues to gain strength in the Gulf and expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Panhandle of Florida by Wednesday evening. Though the Midstate will not see direct impacts, we will see a decent amount of rain by Wednesday into early Thursday. This system, alongside a passing cold front will significantly drop our temperatures, from the lower 80s on Wednesday into the lower 70s by Thursday then upper 60s by Friday into the weekend. If you’re itching to light the pumpkin candles, hang tight!
