Our last day of extreme heat is here! Daytime highs will run in the upper 80s and skies will be variably cloudy. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Tonight will be mainly dry, with the exception of an isolated showers or two. Wednesday will the unsettled day of the week. An approaching cold front from the west will combine with Gulf moisture from Hurricane Michael to bring widespread rain on Wednesday, Wednesday night and even on Thursday morning. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.
As the front pushes through, much drier and noticeably cooler air will spread across the Mid State. Highs will touch the lower 80s on Wednesday, lower 70s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday into the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s Wednesday night before chilly upper 40s on Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night.
