Glorious day ahead! Expect bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Mainly clear skies stick around tonight, leading to a bitter cold night ahead. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s, about ten degrees below average.
More sunshine is headed our way on Wednesday but highs will run a bit cooler, in the lower 60s. Spotty to widely scattered showers arrive on Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be chilly in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday before rebounding back in to the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
Have a wonderful day!
