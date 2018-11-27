Bundle up! A sub-freezing start to our day will not warm much with daytime highs only touching the upper 30s. Expect decreasing clouds and bright sunshine as soon as the afternoon. Conditions remain clear tonight, just extremely cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Sunshine carries on into Wednesday and highs will be a touch warmer in the middle 40s.
Increasing clouds and scattered showers arrive on Thursday and Friday before an even better chance for heavy rain arrives on Saturday. Highs will rebound back into the lower 50d on Thursday, lower 60s on Friday and upper 60s on Saturday.
Sunday will be our weekend winner with dry conditions and lower 60s.
Have a wonderful day!
